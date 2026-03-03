Introductory Episode

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Senator Ron Johnson on The Alix Mayer Show Tomorrow

The first episode of The Alix Mayer Show drops tomorrow! Alix Mayer interviews Senator Ron Johnson (R, WI) about why he chose to run for a third Senate term, why medical freedom is so important to him, and what he thinks about states like California that are defying the CDC -- and anything MAHA.

On the weekly Alix Mayer Show -- airing Wednesdays -- Alix interviews top thought leaders on issues of medical freedom, and specifically seeks their commentary and solutions to the mandates imposed on California’s schoolchildren.

Next week: veteran investigative reporter, Lara Logan.

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In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ Digital Communism, and 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)