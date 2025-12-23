Happy Holidays!!

As we close out 2025 and slow down to be with our families and friends, I share with you what I think about while running Free Now Foundation as President and Board Chair.

As one of my Substack readers, I thought you’d like to know more about the medical freedom legal work I lead when I’m not Substacking. :)

I summarize what my non-profit accomplished this year in this Board Chair’s Year-in-Review, below.

So you know what to expect, I did not have AI write some stupid milquetoast letter to you. I’m writing this.

BOARD CHAIR’S 2025 YEAR-IN-REVIEW

Directly Managing Free Now for the First Time in Five Years

First of all, I love doing this work.

I led this work full-time — from strategy, to writing, to tasks like ordering merch — for more than five years with zero compensation. I also donate to the maximum of my ability.

This year, I finally began taking a stipend when I experienced some miraculous breakthroughs from my 1996 vaccine injury symptoms, and decided to directly manage the organization for the first time.

Our Legal Work Can Change Our Future

Our broader freedoms will soon be taken away digitally through the door of medical freedom, but not if our civil rights and right to bodily autonomy are cemented in durable court decisions today.

And We Aim to Help Your Family Today

I tell my staff that our work is a value exchange. We want to provide as much value to you as possible, in return for supporting us so strongly. Please let us know what we can do to help you and your family with your medical freedom issues in California.

Litigation that Forces Courts to Answer Critical Questions

We have three active lawsuits right now, and will add a fourth in 2026. We are very conservative to ensure we don’t start any lawsuits that we don’t think we can fund over the long-term.

What we are is strategic.

We ask the courts critical questions like:

Do parents deserve due process in vaccine decisions , or can the state mandate shots for schoolchildren?

Can a state or school be exempt from the Americans with Disabilities Act ?

Can a hospital endanger patient lives with willful misconduct using deadly protocols normally protected by the PREP Act?

Past Cases Were Successful in a Hostile Court Environment

Our past successes include cases that stopped the unlawful COVID shot mandates in K-12 schools, forced colleges to cease medically discriminatory policies, uncovered COVID Cash corruption at Boards of Supervisors, and helped reverse Newsom’s Doctor Gag Order Law.

Beyond Litigation: Information & Actions to Protect You and Your Family

Since court decisions take years, we also aim to provide current value to California families while we wait.

Publishing

In 2025, we published more than 75 articles to arm you with information to access vaccine exemptions, understand rapidly-evolving California vaccination law, protect your children in medical settings with informed consent law, bring you in-depth stories — by our wonderful Director of Content Aria Morgan — of real people injured and killed by vaccine policies (or lack of vaccine harms knowledge,) and much more.

Appearances

I made countless appearances at live events like FreedomFest, monthly at The Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley, Menlo Forum, political groups, churches, and more.

Highlights of my many interviews include being interviewed by Steve Kirsch on his VSRF show, by Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, on the Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics Podcast, and by sports Hall-of-Famers John Stockton and Ken Ruettgers on their Ultimate Assist podcast.

Measles in Texas Genome Project

In a unique project, we partnered with Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, and got the attention of Secretary Kennedy and Senator Johnson to help with our project to analyze the measles strains from West Texas in 2025. We think there might be something fishy being used as a pretense to push vaccination, and we want to get to the bottom of it.

Petition to Make Vaccination Voluntary Again

We launched a petition to Newsom and to ask for help from federal officials to Make Vaccination Voluntary Again. Due to massive censorship, we are still only at 50% of our signature goal. Regardless, in 2026 we will petition Secretary Kennedy, Secretary McMahon, Senator Johnson, Dhillon’s Office of Civil Rights at DOJ, and others to put federal screws on California until Newsom falls into line and our children are safe again from his vaccine dictatorship.

Live Fundraisers

We held fundraisers that propelled our work with incredible thought leaders this year: Del Bigtree, Catherine Austin Fitts, and Lara Logan.

In all, we reached hundreds of thousands in 2025 through my appearances, our events, our IG and X presence, and through our newsletter, which just doubled in distribution thanks to our new partnership with The Unity Project and Laura Sextro.

2026: Launching New Podcasts & Adding Public Records Act Requests

Podcasts Launching

In 2026, we will launch The Alix Mayer Show to bring you interviews with medical freedom thought leaders and rare encounters with vaccine-injured children and adults.

Our beloved FLTJ attorneys — Nicole Pearson, Jessica Barsotti and Rita Barnett-Rose — will host a re-vamped Legal Warriors Club Show to delve into California legislation and litigation.

And we will launch a special Parental Powerhouse Series to teach parents how to navigate California medical system encounters with confidence to protect children.

Public Records Act Requests

We will file strategic Public Records Act (PRA) requests that uncover the full truth behind California’s vaccine mandate laws (SB277, SB276, and AB144.)

We will ask for statewide and school-level vaccination and exemption data, medical exemption reviews, denials and appeals since 2021, internal CDPH discussions on rising homeschooling, and the taxpayer costs of this massive oversight system—exposing loopholes, overreach, and the real impact on families.

PRA-responsive records will strengthen our lawsuits.

I Have to Ask

Is it worth supporting this work to reverse the sorry state of medical freedom in California, and beyond?

I don’t love asking, but I love this work and I think it is a valuable service to families who deserve better than what we have right now.

Medical freedom legal work deserves funding.

The truth is that litigation is very expensive, making our non-profit one of the most expensive ones to run.

I also think everything else we do is valued by we Californians who understand issues with medical freedom.

The Truth Is We are Running Low on Funds

Right now — like most of the other California non-profits — we are running very low on funds. While our legal case coffers are protected in their own savings account, I want to ensure the half dozen or so part-time contractors who help bring you this work are compensated, in addition to growing our legal coffers.

I promise we will never take donations just to fund contractors at the expense of our legal work. We have a strict accounting protocol to move funds immediately to our legal coffers, and only pay contractors and pay for operations after that.

We are raising $100K by the end of the year, and we have $82K to go. This level of support will propel us to the end of the year and start 2026 with a bang: legal fees, articles, podcasts, PRA requests, the measles caper… we want to do it all.

Joining our Legal Warriors Club is a great way to sustain us for only $1/day (billed monthly.)

Any donation helps: $10, $50, $100, $500, $1,000, or a very large donation from a billionaire who can take our end-of-year stress way down.

If you can’t donate right now, can you be a donor motivator and send this article to someone you think might want to consider supporting us?

As a 501(c)(3) tax exempt non-profit, your donation is tax-deductible, and can offset your taxable income this year if you give before December 31.

So I ask you one more time: how important is this work to you? What if we were not here?

Who would fill in the gap?

Thank you for sticking with me and us. I cannot thank you enough for your support.

Yours in medical freedom,

Alix Mayer | Board Chair & President | Free Now Foundation

In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ Digital Communism, and 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)