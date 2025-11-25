Beating Vaccine Mandates in California: 6 Practical Solutions

California is the most strict state in the nation when it comes to childhood vaccination mandates. Unlike every other state, California’s Department of Public Health now determines the official vaccination schedule and enforces the mandates—creating a system with virtually no separation between rule-maker and enforcer. For families who object to one or more vaccines for medical, religious, philosophical, or personal reasons, the options are limited, but they do exist.

In this article and accompanying video, I outline six current pathways that California families are successfully using to keep their children in school (or to protect young adults in college and the workplace) without some or all vaccines..

The Six Options Currently Available

Relocate Out of State

The simplest—though often least desirable—solution is to move to a state that offers either medical, religious, or personal-belief exemptions. Families who have the flexibility to relocate can immediately regain access to in-person schooling with far fewer hurdles.

Homeschool

Homeschooling (including private homeschooling, charter-school independent study programs, or homeschool co-ops) remains completely exempt from California’s vaccine requirements. The trade-off is usually one parent reducing work hours or leaving the workforce entirely, but many families find the educational and health freedom worth the sacrifice.

Individualized Education Program (IEP) in Public School

Children with documented learning disabilities, ADHD, autism-spectrum diagnoses, speech delays, or other qualifying conditions can obtain an IEP through their public school district. Once the IEP is in place, the vaccine mandate is automatically waived—no medical exemption paperwork required. This pathway keeps children in traditional public schools while bypassing the shot requirements.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Accommodation at Private Schools

An increasing number of California private and independent schools (approximately half) will accept a physician-supported ADA reasonable-accommodation request in lieu of vaccines. Frontline Health Advocates (frontlinehealthadvocates.com) offers MD evaluations and legal documentation packages specifically designed for this purpose. These same ADA letters are also being honored by many colleges and employers.

Religious Exemption at Select Religious Schools

Although SB 277 eliminated religious exemptions from California law in 2016, some faith-based private schools still choose to accept sincerely held religious objection letters. Attorney Greg Glaser provides a widely used religious exemption template and guidance at calvaccinefreedom.wordpress.com. Families whose beliefs align with a religious tradition can pair this letter with schools that are willing to honor it.

ADA Waivers for College, University, and Employment

Higher education and workplaces fall under federal ADA jurisdiction rather than California’s state vaccine laws, which only apply to pre-school through 12th Grade. As a result, ADA accommodation requests have a much higher success rate at the college level—including at UC, CSU, community colleges, private universities, and even some medical schools—and in employment settings.

The Bigger Fight: Two Active Federal Lawsuits to Change the Sorry State of Medical Freedom in California

Free Now Foundation, together with allied attorneys, is not only helping families use the options above but is simultaneously attacking the mandates at their root:

One lawsuit – alleging five violations of due process – seeks to end childhood vaccine mandates entirely in California, and beyond. We await a decision in a federal district court.

A second lawsuit aims to compel every school—public and private—to honor legitimate ADA reasonable-accommodation requests, reinforcing the supremacy of federal disability law over conflicting state vaccination rules.

Both cases are moving forward, with final pleadings on the ADA-enforcement suit expected to be completed and filed soon. We will add cases as strategic angles are vetted by our attorneys, and as funding allows.

Bottom Line for California Families

No one should feel forced to choose between their child’s education and their health convictions.

While leaving the state or homeschooling are proven escapes, thousands of California families are successfully using IEPs, ADA accommodations, and religious-school partnerships to stay put and keep their children unvaccinated—or under-vaccinated—by current standards.

For immediate help with ADA evaluations: frontlinehealthadvocates.com

For religious-exemption forms: calvaccinefreedom.wordpress.com

Watch freenowfoundation.org for updates on our lawsuits – we aim to change the sorry state of medical freedom so parents can again call the shots, in California and beyond.

In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ Digital Communism, and 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)