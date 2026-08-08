Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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Renate's avatar
Renate
4d

Thank you for alerting us!

There was a case of a 19-yr old girl with Down syndrome who was killed with drugs never allowed for Covid patients.

Her parents and sister watched her deteriorate and die. She had no severe symptoms, but tested positive for Covid.

There is a documentary ‘out there somewhere’

How many Mengeles do we have in hospitals now?

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3 replies by Alix Mayer and others
Tom Karnes's avatar
Tom Karnes
4d

There is no medical freedom movement, there is a bowl movement pretending to be medical freedom, there is a heroine addict that consumes oxygen, and money, and dominates the conversation, and produces NOTHING, NOTHING on matters of importance

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