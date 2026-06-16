Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
3d

Investigate BEFORE injection!

https://imgur.com/5vWcaYa.png

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The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
4h

Thank you for all your diligent hard work, Alix.

Isn't this interesting? "Then in 2019, Governor Newsom signed SB 276 into law, demolishing the medical exemption." I wonder what Newsom knew about in 2019 that might be coming down the pike?

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