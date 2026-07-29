CA PEDIATRICIAN & ATTORNEY SUES CALIFORNIA TO END VACCINE MANDATES | Ep 21
Dr. Richard Fox: Pediatrics is Not Viable Without Vaccines
California’s school vaccine mandates are under serious legal attack.
Meet Dr. Richard Fox — a California pediatrician, attorney, and the lead counsel in Free Now Foundation’s landmark lawsuit aiming to end them once and for all.
In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Dr. Fox reveals how treating hundreds of COVID patients changed everything for him… why he became one of the few openly vaccine-optional pediatricians in the state… and the powerful Fourteenth Amendment strategy that could finally restore parental rights.
Why he says pediatrics is not a viable medical speciality without well-baby vaccine visits.
Free Now Foundation is proud to partner with Richard Fox, MD JD on one of the most important medical freedom cases in the country right now.
You’re not going to want to miss what he has to say.
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About The Alix Mayer Show
On the weekly Alix Mayer Show -- airing Wednesdays -- Alix interviews top thought leaders on issues of medical freedom, and specifically seeks their commentary and solutions to the mandates imposed on California’s schoolchildren.
Please write us at team@freenowfoundation.org with feedback and your suggestions for guests.
Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.
She is host of weekly The Alix Mayer Show, focused on issues of medical freedom and health politics, interviewing thought leaders and elevating voices of the vaccine-injured. She delivers The California Medical Freedom Report at Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley, Standing Free, and at other regular speaking events.
Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ REAL ID: Weaponized Architecture; 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”
Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.
In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)
Vaccination is like a spell. Only after it dissolves do you see the true madness. To take a young, healthy baby into your hands, and plunge a needle bearing a toxic medley into its flesh, is an act of extraordinary barbarism.
Vaccines are legal poisons repeatedly injected into babies, children, and adults who do not know enough about them to give informed consent. Once you learn what's in them you will never take another vaccine ever again nor allow them to be given to your children. If we take all the greed and financial incentive out of health care and only do what is in the best interest of health for people, vaccines will be dropped like a hot potato.
There is no documented proof that vaccines are of any benefit to humanity. There is however a plethora of proof indicating that vaccines are dangerous and unnecessary.
Vaccines create disease. One of the problems in discussing the "vaccine issue" with most people is that it is not a discussion about science or medicine or even a discussion about some product, it has become a discussion about a religion. The belief, and that is what it is, that vaccines have been a "miracle" of modern medicine is accepted as an indisputable article of faith.
Anyone who has studied the topic in depth knows that every aspect of the "vaccine story", starting in the 1800's up to present, is complete fraud.
Vaccines have done nothing but harm people and line the pockets of the medical establishment. Vaccines are barbaric- all of them.
There has never been a product of any kind so filled with historical misinformation, purposeful deception and outright fraud. The belief that injecting synthetic chemicals made by habitually criminal companies who profit from perpetual disease somehow produces health is not only ridiculous and unproven— it is a foundational teaching of a dangerous religious cult that western medicine has become.
Furthermore the biggest fraud in history might be the medical industrial complex itself. For the past 100 years and more they've been claiming credit for things that builders, sewerage workers, water treatment plants, gutter designers, roofers, fridge inventors, electricians etc have created.
Starting in the mid-1800s, there was a steady drop in deaths from all "infectious diseases" (which are actually in nearly all cases illnesses caused by mass toxicity and social stressors), decreasing to relatively minor levels by the early 1900s.
The history of that transformation involves famine, poverty, filth, lost cures, eugenicist doctrine, individual freedoms versus state might, protests and arrests over vaccine refusal, and much more.
Today, we are told that medical interventions increased our lifespan and single handedly prevented masses of deaths. Vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases.
Like virtually all of the history people are indoctrinated with the story of "modern medicine" is a complete fabrication pounded into the heads of people from cradle to grave in order to maintain that corrupt, and highly profitable, system.
Brilliant interview. Keep up the great work, Alix!