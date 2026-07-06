Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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Jean Tobin's avatar
Jean Tobin
5d

I am hopeful. Thank You Alix. Important question: What does Aaron Siri think, what is his advice re all these listed, hopeful events/signs? What is Dr. Fox's track record in this arena? Thank you.

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Ned B.'s avatar
Ned B.
5d

Promising news that vaccination mandates may be weakened and eventually rescinded.

Photo of a STOP sign with a MANDATES sticker on it: https://nedb.substack.com/p/stop-mandates-stop-sign

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