As someone who saw through the lockdown hysteria as soon as the media came out with the bat soup narrative and steered clear of COVID shots—knowing full well the risks of myocarditis, blood clots, and other side effects they’ve caused—I’m deeply alarmed by Governor Gavin Newsom’s latest power grab.

On January 23, 2026, just one day after the United States officially exited the World Health Organization (WHO) under President Trump’s directive, Newsom announced that California has joined the WHO’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN).

This may be a juvenile and petty move to position himself against Trump and against MAHA as the presumed Democratic Presidential candidate. Certainly the rest of the left-leaning states in the West Coast Health Alliance, the Northeast Public Health Collaborative and the Governor’s Public Health Alliance will follow suit - about 15 to 18 states in all.

It also appears to be a calculated end-run around the federal government. With the U.S. pulling out of the WHO to reclaim sovereignty and avoid funding what many see as a bloated, China-influenced bureaucracy, Newsom rushed in to fill the void, positioning California as a pseudo-independent actor on the global stage.

By aligning with GOARN right after the federal withdrawal, he’s bypassing Washington’s oversight, potentially allowing him to import international “expertise” to California from the WHO without federal checks.

We all remember how lockdowns wrecked economies, mental health, and freedoms: GOARN smells like a setup for future top-down control.

GOARN is not full WHO membership—that’s reserved for nations and The Gates Foundation—but it’s a backdoor partnership that lets California tap into a global network of more than 250 institutions for outbreak response.

GOARN pools resources for detecting, verifying, and tackling health threats with cross-border potential. Let’s call it what it is: a supplier of public health emergency supplies, data, and—most concerningly—experts who can act as on-the-ground enforcers.

During crises, GOARN deploys teams of epidemiologists, lab specialists, and logisticians to “assist” with containment, often at the host’s expense. Think of it as WHO’s rapid-response arm, shipping in foreign advisors who push standardized protocols, from contact tracing to quarantine setups.

For a state like California, this means Newsom could invite these outsiders to bolster his decisions, all while claiming it’s “global best practices.” No binding treaties here, but the voluntary nature hides the real risk: it gives him political cover to escalate measures without accountability.

This opens the door again to public health tyranny.

Here are three plausible public health scenarios where Newsom could lean on GOARN for rhetorical shield. WHO guidance could easily be used to justify draconian policies that echo the COVID nightmare orchestrated by unelected public health officials who were deputized to run and wreck the economy in California counties.

First, imagine a new flu sparks the WHO to declare a PHEIC (Public Health Emergency of International Concern)—those dreaded six words that triggered global panic before. Newsom announces collaboration with GOARN, deploying international experts to California hospitals. He could then mandate widespread testing or school closures, citing WHO’s “strong recommendations” for containment as the rationale. “We’re following expert advice to save lives,” he’d say, passing the buck to faceless global bureaucrats while ignoring local data. This dodges blame for economic fallout, much like how he extended lockdowns in 2020 despite evidence they disproportionately harmed small businesses and kids.

Second, in a vaccine rollout gone wrong—say, for a rushed shot against some new infection—GOARN supplies could include diagnostic kits or even advisory teams pushing vaccination drives. Newsom might impose workplace mandates or travel restrictions, framing them as aligned with WHO’s equity-focused guidance. “Global experts advise this to protect vulnerable communities,” he’d argue, using the partnership to deflect from the shots’ potential dangers.

Third, since the WHO has their One Health program equating human, animal and environmental health, they could declare a climate-linked outbreak, or simply a climate change global emergency. GOARN experts might recommend environmental lockdowns—restricting carbon-consuming activities like driving or eating steak, or mandating home quarantines. This could be combined with the carbon usage data we now see on credit card statements or airline reservations – those handy carbon calculators could be combined with the REAL ID when it’s digitized in a couple years, and our carbon usage could be used to geofence us and assign us social credit points based on carbon usage. Newsom could blame WHO for the necessity while advancing his green agenda. It’s perfect cover: “The world body’s data demands bold action,” he’d proclaim, sidestepping accountability for overreach that crushes freedoms without proven efficacy.

These scenarios are patterned on past PHEICs where WHO advice fueled heavy-handed responses worldwide.

But there’s hope in pushback. Free Now Foundation, which evolved from the California chapter of Children’s Health Defense, is battle-tested in fighting mandates. While we don’t have official plans to file a lawsuit right now – funds need to be raised – we can see a need for lawsuits challenging California’s GOARN membership or the West Coast Health Alliance on several angles.

Constitutional violation : It forms an unauthorized interstate/international compact without congressional consent, breaching the Compact Clause and encroaching on federal foreign affairs powers.

Sovereignty infringement : It subjects residents to foreign-influenced policies without due process, violating 14th Amendment rights—especially if enforcing unproven or restrictive measures.

Misuse of public funds: Taxpayer money spent on alliance-related costs (e.g., hosting experts) lacks proper legislative approval, making it an unlawful expenditure.

A win could block or dismantle the alliance, signaling to Governor Newsom that Californians reject “imported authoritarianism.”

In a state that’s already endured enough, this GOARN move feels like lockdown 2.0 in disguise. Stay vigilant—our freedoms depend on it.

In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ Digital Communism, and 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)