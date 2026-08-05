Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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Steve Nieman's avatar
Steve Nieman
1h

VaxApp––super tool using moral technology to counter amoral tech. An idea that corroborates our physical/etherial bodies as temples of the divine to oppose humans who derogate God's perfect creation. Who would be so arrogant to assert that the physical working of the body is all there is to know––ignoring the crucial roles on health enacted by soul and spirit?

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Marin Grin's avatar
Marin Grin
7h

when does this shit end? thank you for keeping in going and going and going. i stopped. I just had nothing more to contribute really -- needed to rehab, re-imagine myself, etc. Love you xo

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