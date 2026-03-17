Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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Jay Dover's avatar
Jay Dover
Mar 17

Good on you dear. Hope those kids take heed in spite of their parents. Two dead and 2 injured in my family. In fact my cousin Tiffany Dover died immediately in front of a few million viewers on TV a few years ago. But one of my sons is still injecting my grandchildren. We argue bitterly all the time. The brainwashing has been very effective unfortunately.

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Ned B.'s avatar
Ned B.
Mar 17

Great anecdote, Alix. I read your retelling and could feel the tension in my body, recalling the many times I experienced hostility for being unvaccinated for Covid-19. Those years felt so isolating, with deep despondency.

I also reacted viscerally to your description of years of debilitation from your vaccine injury because it reminded me of my own journey: years of crippling pain from a spinal injury with nerve trauma. I had always been extraordinarily healthy and athletically fit. I didn't know how to handle injury emotionally. The feeling of worthlessness and depression were worse than the physical pain.

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