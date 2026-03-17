Last night I watched a father of three storm out of a restaurant to get his family away from me.

My boyfriend and I were in a Chinese restaurant in Palo Alto. Joining us was one of Apple’s former C-level Apple executives from the 1980s and 1990s — someone you’d read about in a Steve Jobs biography.

We were in a side room with just one other table, where a family of five sat. Mom, Dad and three school-aged kids were not interacting. Each one was engrossed in their phone.

They weren’t listening to each other. I’ll call them Cell Phone Family.

I assumed Cell Phone Family was definitely not listening to me.

The former C-level exec and I had worked at Apple in the 1990s. I was a newly minted MBA. I remember being in some bigger meetings with him, but he didn’t know me.

I didn’t plan to talk about vaccines at this dinner, wanting to keep the conversation friendly, rather than potentially adversarial.

Then the former Apple exec asked why I left Apple in 1996.

I said I was injured by a medical intervention and couldn’t work anymore.

My boyfriend offered that it was vaccines I’d sought out for a vacation to Bali. I was brain damaged, lost my career, and my MBA became worthless.

Our older friend was very empathetic.

My boyfriend asked him how many vaccines he thinks his grandkids each got. “Three or four,” he responded.

“Try 90 doses of 17 vaccines.”

He was incredulous. He wanted to hear more.

That then launched us into “the vaccine conversation.” He didn’t know vaccine makers had received full product liability immunity from lawsuits via the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, signed by President Reagan in 1986. Or that that had led to manufacturers releasing even more shots onto the market in the 1990s– shots that were not properly safety-tested against a placebo, and shots that were only safety tested for five days.

I had encephalitis and encephalopathy after the shots I got in 1996. I slept 16 hours a day for 3 years, had a 24/7 migraine with nausea, digestive issues and joint pain. With great pain, I recall the derisive term “Yuppie Flu” and inappropriately perky comments like “I’m tired too, I’d like to nap all day!”

While adults were diagnosed more often with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and MS, more children began to be injured in the 1990s with the increased doses and lack of proper safety testing.

My boyfriend mentioned the charts of deaths from infectious illness all showing that deaths had already precipitously declined by more than 90%, in most cases, before each and every vaccine was introduced in the mid-20th Century. That’s the only statistic that matters, since why take a risk with any prophylactic treatment if the infection is not deadly or disabling?

Cell Phone Family was not listening to each other, but they were all listening to us.

Cell Phone Dad walks up to our table.

“You know, you have been talking really loudly,” he said.

I thought I’m sitting at dinner with an elderly man, duh, of course I’m talking a little louder than normal.

He was freaking out that Cell Phone Family Kids had heard that the vaccines Cell Phone Mom and Dad had been getting them were actually dangerous.

Cell Phone Dad morphed into the Thought Police: “You know, everything you said about vaccines is wrong!”

“Everything I said is true,” I calmly retorted. “I guarantee I know more about vaccines than you do, by a longshot.”

He turned on his heel away from us. I realized he got up from his table for two reasons. He wanted his kids to hear him say that I was wrong so they wouldn’t put up a fight against their next vaccines, or question why they had all received dozens of vaccines. And he wanted to get Cell Phone Family away from me as soon as possible.

He acted as if he had just heard there was a bomb threat.

Instead of waiting for his check at this upscale restaurant, he rushed to the hostess, got his dinner check, paid at the hostess stand, then hurriedly came back to tell his family they were leaving.

While he was away paying the check, I looked over at Cell Phone Family— eyeing the kids to make sure they got the message— and said, “vaccines are dangerous, do your research.”

We still have a lot of education to do, in California and beyond.

I’m very optimistic about our lawsuit to permanently end mandates in California. It sits in the 9th Circuit right now. We could get a decision literally any day now.

Choice for California’s students hasn’t been a thing since 2015, and it got worse in 2019 when Newsom obliterated the vaccine medical exemption.

Those with injured children know that all too well– they’ve been forced out of the California school system and into homeschooling – usually compelling at least one parent to give up their job. Who thinks workplace mandates ended with COVID? They are still alive and well in California when a dual-income family is forced to give up one income to protect a vulnerable child.

Other families with school-aged children have been forced out of the State, in droves. They’ve abandoned grandparents, seeking a safe education outside California.

Assuming we win and restore vaccine choice in California, the families who have been devastated by vaccine injuries will rejoice, but Cell Phone Family will never know the difference.

But if Cell Phone Family is ever struck with a vaccine adverse events or tragedy– learning disorders, atopic disease, autoimmunity, paralysis and even death– they may remember what they heard at the Chinese restaurant in Palo Alto, and realize that that anti-vaccine bitch was right.

I wish I could find a teaching moment before people stumble into their own devastating teaching moment. We educated a 90-something, but not Cell Phone Family. At least not now.