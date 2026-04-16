In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Alix sits down with Nicole Pearson—constitutional attorney, founder of Facts Law Truth Justice, and one of the leading legal voices in California’s medical freedom movement—to break down the legal battles that defined the COVID era and what’s coming next.

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From suing LAUSD over its unlawful student vaccine mandate to taking on emergency powers that shut down public participation, Pearson walks through the high-stakes lawsuits that challenged government overreach—and why those fights were about far more than just policy.



She explains how school districts attempted to bypass California law, the legal strategy behind stopping mandates before they could take effect, and what it actually looks like to win a case where there’s no financial reward—only the restoration of rights.



The conversation also turns to the present moment: new legislation, shifting public health power structures, and how Californians must become more self-reliant than ever.



This is a deep dive into law, power, and the systems shaping your daily life.



In this episode, we cover:

Nicole Pearson’s path from employment law to leading medical freedom litigation

The LAUSD vaccine mandate lawsuit—and how it was stopped before enforcement

Why school districts cannot legally add vaccines without state approval

The legal concept of “procedural cases” and why these lawsuits aren’t about money

How repeated court filings forced policy changes—even without immediate wins

The Orange County case that restored the public’s right to attend government meetings

Legal challenges to discrimination policies at universities during COVID

Legal challenges to discrimination policies at universities during COVID

How AB 495 can legally transfer medical care of your child to a caretaker

Why Pearson believes individuals must stop outsourcing authority to institutions

How to navigate healthcare, schools, and systems in a shifting legal landscape

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VISIT OUR SPONSOR

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists.

When you need to defend your savings from the state’s monetary system, contact the trusted team at Mish International. In business for 63 years.

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About The Alix Mayer Show

On the weekly Alix Mayer Show -- airing Wednesdays -- Alix interviews top thought leaders on issues of medical freedom, and specifically seeks their commentary and solutions to the mandates imposed on California’s schoolchildren.

We hope you enjoy this first episode. Please write us at team@freenowfoundation.org with feedback and your suggestions for guests.

Next week: Veteran investigative reporter, Lara Logan.

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Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

She is host of weekly The Alix Mayer Show, focused on issues of medical freedom and health politics, interviewing thought leaders and elevating voices of the vaccine-injured. She delivers The California Medical Freedom Report at Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley, Standing Free, and at other regular speaking events.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ REAL ID: Weaponized Architecture; 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)