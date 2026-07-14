Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
3d

Maybe it's time for another "Defeat the Mandates" rally in Los Angeles. With advertising on AM Talk radio, Christian radio and every California freedom advocate outlet - that could be quite a rally.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
3d

California has those initiative bills that people vote on.

How come the people cannot vote out the mandates?

Because democracy was for show to trick us.

Today, perhaps an initiative to stop mandates will win.

I'm sorry I don't have the mechanics because I don't live in your state but that's the way to prove that people are done with fascist mandates. Vote it out

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