Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rj's avatar
rj
3d

Excellent! You're a class act, Ms Mayer. I hope your neighbor matches this common-sense communication with the gracious (& intelligent) humbleness that you so deftly offer. Thank you for your work in this realm.

Reply
Share
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
3d

The delusion thinking in people like your next door neighbor, having the idea that you coming over to her house to discuss your cat, will expose her and her “very young grandchildren” to measles, never ceases to amaze me.

How does one make that leap between your wandering kitty issue and discussing this subject in person with your neighbor, lead to them getting measles? 🫨🙄

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alix Mayer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture