Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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Neil Martinson's avatar
Neil Martinson
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This brilliant and heartbreaking presentation can really stir the soul of anyone who recognizes that the medical professions as well as legal and governmental institutions are being corrupted not just by avarice but also by deeply antisocial / anti-human / anti-life forces that threaten to destroy society. More power to the people!

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