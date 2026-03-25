In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Alix sits down with Jan Jekielek to discuss his new book, Killed to Order: China’s Organ Harvesting Industry and the True Nature of America’s Biggest Adversary, and the disturbing realities behind China’s forced organ harvesting system. Jan explains how his path led from evolutionary biology and studying lemurs to human rights advocacy, and why the persecution of Falun Gong became central to his life’s work.

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Jan breaks down how China’s transplant system operates, why extraordinarily short wait times have drawn international alarm, and how the mass incarceration and dehumanization of Falun Gong practitioners created the conditions for a “killed to order” industry. The conversation also widens into a deeper examination of totalitarianism, utilitarian ethics, the persecution of Uyghurs, and the ways authoritarian systems train ordinary people into complicity. Alix and Jan explore not just what is happening in China, but what these abuses reveal about power, medicine, and moral blindness among elites everywhere.



In this episode, we cover:

• Jan’s journey from evolutionary biology to human rights advocacy

• How Falun Gong became a target of the Chinese Communist Party

• What makes forced organ harvesting in China different from black-market organ trafficking

• Why short transplant wait times raise major ethical and medical red flags

• How mass repression, propaganda, and dehumanization make atrocities possible

• The persecution of Uyghurs and how organ harvesting may have expanded beyond Falun Gong

• The dangers of utilitarian medicine and “greater good” thinking

• What Americans can do to raise awareness and support action against forced organ harvesting

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VISIT OUR SPONSOR

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists.

When you need to defend your savings from the state’s monetary system, contact the trusted team at Mish International. In business for 63 years.

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About The Alix Mayer Show

On the weekly Alix Mayer Show -- airing Wednesdays -- Alix interviews top thought leaders on issues of medical freedom, and specifically seeks their commentary and solutions to the mandates imposed on California’s schoolchildren.

We hope you enjoy this first episode. Please write us at team@freenowfoundation.org with feedback and your suggestions for guests.

Next week: Veteran investigative reporter, Lara Logan.

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Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

She is host of weekly The Alix Mayer Show, focused on issues of medical freedom and health politics, interviewing thought leaders and elevating voices of the vaccine-injured. She delivers The California Medical Freedom Report at Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley, Standing Free, and at other regular speaking events.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ REAL ID: Weaponized Architecture; 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)