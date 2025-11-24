RESERVE MY SEAT

Join California’s leading medical freedom law non-profit for a very special gala with some of medical freedom’s top thought leaders benefitting legal work at my non-profit, Free Now Foundation. Also enjoy a MAHA-friendly dinner — organic, gluten-free, and no seed oils.

Free Now Foundation is California’s leading medical freedom law non-profit filing lawsuits to end vaccines mandates, and - while we will have mandates - expand exemptions. In 2026, we will file a suit to halt hospital homicide.

Optional pre-event VIP reception includes photo & conversations with: Lara Logan, Steve Kirsch, Attorney Nicole Pearson, Dr. Jeff Barke, Laura Sextro, Sasha Latypova, musical guest Camille Harris and me.

Hear from these thought leaders, and a lead plaintiff in one of our cases where — perhaps not shockingly — the defendant, a California public school, has hit a new low. They have barred this brave woman’s son from attending school, and turned it around on her, accusing her of truancy. Truancy is a misdemeanor, which can carry a six month jail sentence.

We would love to have you join us! Maybe your special someone would love to go with you as an early holiday gift?

In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ Digital Communism, and 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)