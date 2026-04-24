Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
6d

Spike protein is a distraction from the fact that the LNPs are what cause the clogs in the vascular system.

Moderna had issues way before "mRNA" .

https://robc137.substack.com/p/years-before-mrna-and-spike-protein

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
6d

Fantastic interview.

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