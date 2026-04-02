Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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New Lindisfarne's avatar
New Lindisfarne
Apr 2

The old guard does not want informed consent;

Their mode is •dictate•mandate; still hell-bent

on treating us as 'the masses'

Accruing dollars in an ever tighter fist

—First Do No Harm—dismissed

Medical harm mastastasized

Based on that which moloch prized,

It's THIS that qualifies as 'fascist'

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
Apr 2

Thank you Alix, I really appreciate your efforts for informed consent and for reporting.

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