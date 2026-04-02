In my recent interview with Dr. Robert Malone—former Vice Chair of the reconstituted ACIP—on The Alix Mayer Show, he laid out exactly how Judge Brian Murphy’s March 16 preliminary injunction is sabotaging real vaccine schedule reform.

Murphy’s ruling– in favor of plaintiff the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)– delayed ACIP meetings, declared Kennedy’s appointees “illegitimate,” blocked their recommendations, canceled meetings, and froze changes that had begun moving America toward a more rational schedule like those in Japan and Northern Europe.

Six vaccines shifted from the top tier– Routine CDC Recommended– to Shared Clinical Decision-Making (SCDM)—including Hep B, rotavirus, MenACWY, Hep A, and flu. Now we are back to the old bloated schedule of 70+ doses.

Malone called it judicial overreach, especially since ACIP only has an advisory role, not a decision-making role. The HHS Secretary appoints members, and the CDC Director decides on recommendations.

The Old Guard Does Not Want Informed Consent

The result flies in the face of informed consent, bolstering pediatricians’ wishes to have fewer real conversations with parents. SCDM forces transparency—exactly what the old guard fears. The AAP claims that appointments take too long when parents ask questions. This could easily be solved with a billable diagnosis code for sharing vaccine benefits and harms in an office visit. But that would lead to fewer vaccinations given.

Since there is no Medical Freedom Amendment to the Constitution, vaccine policy remains primarily a state matter. Although there is a Catch-22: state mandate code references ACIP and CDC, so CDC public health recommendations find their way into state mandates.

From there, the CDC recommendations are used as a battering ram by pediatricians, whose responsibility is to the individual health of the patient sitting in front of them. It’s a conflict of interest for pediatricians to be the enforcers of a public health agenda that could harm or kill their vulnerable patients.

ACIP Meetings First Cancelled for Procedural Reason to Bully An Item Off the Agenda

The cancellations were especially revealing. The March meeting was first canceled on procedural grounds — Malone stated that an administrator supposedly “failed to file the necessary documentation.” Then, after the most explosive item — dropping the PREP Act liability shield for all mRNA COVID products — was removed from the agenda, the meeting was still scheduled for COVID vaccine-injured individuals to speak publicly and advocate for a new ICD-10 code for vaccine injury.

That’s when Judge Murphy stepped in with his injunction and canceled it a second time.

Big Threat: ACIP Was Likely to Recommend Liability Shield for COVID Shots be Dropped

Dr. Malone revealed that “the co-work group was going to recommend that the PREP Act liability shield be dropped for the mRNA products.” By law, only the HHS Secretary can add or remove products from PREP Act coverage. ACIP has no direct power.

However, a public recommendation scrutinizing injuries and recommendation methods would have created massive pressure on Secretary Kennedy to amend the declaration and strip manufacturers of their blanket liability protection.

That’s exactly what threatened Big Pharma.

Malone Stepped Down from ACIP; Attorney Rick Jaffe Will Appeal

Malone stepped down as Vice Chair but vows the fight continues. He sees this as a temporary setback and urges a strong appeal.

Judge Murphy’s decision is a blatant stall tactic against MAHA gains. But pushback is already underway: Attorney Rick Jaffe filed a formal notice of appeal on March 25 in the First Circuit, challenging both the denial of intervention and the preliminary injunction itself. An emergency motion for expedited review and a stay is forthcoming.

New HHS Healthcare Advisory Committee Does Not Replace ACIP

Kennedy and Dr. Oz’s new 18-member Healthcare Advisory Committee—announced days ago—adds reform momentum. It advises HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz on cutting costs, red tape, chronic disease prevention, and shifting Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, and Marketplace care from sick care to real health care.

While the specifics of this new advisory committee have not been released, it does not replace ACIP, which stays vaccine-specific.

We Will Not Stand Down Until Parents Call the Shots Again in California

Parents demanding evidence-based, individualized care won’t be silenced.

The administrative state bought time. We’re not backing down.

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Watch the full Malone interview: