Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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Paige's avatar
Paige
6d

Chicken little comes again. What’s next that’s going to kill instead of kill. Do our children build up their immune systems or are they cutting years off of their lives if they don’t die right away or a few months later. Big Pharma and vaccine mandates are just ways to control regular Americans. Well if they don’t watch out they won’t have anyone to do the jobs that they don’t want to do. What will they do then? I know what I’ll be doing. I’ll be sitting back and watching them work and laughing at them while they work. Funny how they didn’t think ahead.

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LFYGFR265's avatar
LFYGFR265
6d

Measles!!! The sky is falling!! HELP!!! They want you afraid. Fear is a tool. It is a tool to inhibit reason. Thereby making you prone to believing their nonsense.

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