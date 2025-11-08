Newsom Creates Public Health Department Vaccine Dictatorship to "Trump-Proof" California
Petition Newsom & 8 Public Officials to Make Vaccination Voluntary Again
Originally published at freenowfoundation.org
California parents didn’t think vaccination law could get any worse in California. California already has the most strict school vaccination law in the country. In my October Mayer Medical Liberty Moment delivered at Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley (below), I lay it out in a few minutes.
Due to censorship, I ask for more help signing our petition to Make Vaccination Voluntary Again.
De Facto Mandate for 30 Shots
Newsom’s designed-to-fail medical exemption scheme -- enacted in 2019 -- means that the Department of Public Health denies all valid medical exemptions. This creates a de facto mandate for more than 30 doses of vaccines just to attend K-12 school.
New California-only Vaccination Schedule
In September 2025, Newsom signed into law AB144 which creates a California-only vaccination schedule, not just diverging from the CDC, but cutting out their future guidance entirely. The new law also cuts out the legislature.
CA Department of Public Health Now in Charge of Schedule & Enforcement
Now in addition to enforcing a vaccine mandate, California’s Department of Public Health also dictates the vaccination schedule in the state. This new law makes California the ONLY state in the country with both a de facto mandate and its own state vaccination schedule.
Cuts Out Parental Participation
Prior to AB144 being signed into law, citizens could submit public comment to the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee (ACIP), and we could participate in legislative actions involving vaccines. As much as the public was ignored, there was at least a formal avenue for participation. This new law completely cuts out the public voice and influence from all vaccine decision-making in the state, which is yet another violation of due process for California’s citizens.
COVID Shots on California Schedule, but No Longer Recommended by CDC
COVID shots remain on the California-recommended schedule, even though they have been removed from CDC’s recommended schedule. COVID shots are currently not required for K-12 school, but the Department of Public Health could change that on a whim.
California is now a Department of Public Health vaccine dictatorship.
Fifty Years of Choice with No Public Health Crisis, Not Even Measles
From the early 1960s through 2015, California had a soft mandate. Parents could exercise a medical or personal belief exemption for their child. Exemptions were not widely used, but they were used wisely by parents who feared vaccination could cause harm to their children. In 2015 there was no public health crisis that necessitated changing from a soft mandate to today’s hard mandate.
Even the 2014 measles cases in Disneyland used as a pretense to start changing California’s vaccination law in 2015 were within normal bounds for an infection classified as eliminated.
The U.S. has about 4.2% of the world’s population, and has average vaccination rates for measles compared to other countries, so we should have about 4.2% of the global measles cases. However, only 0.06% of the world cases of measles appear in the U.S.. In other words, the U.S. is doing 70 times better than expected with measles. Thousands of cases would be akin to a rounding error.
California had a soft mandate from 1961 through 2015 -- more than fifty years -- without issue. Clearly, we would be fine going back to voluntary vaccination.
What Can We Do in Court? Free Now Foundation Already Did It!
Free Now Foundation’s due process lawsuit to end mandates, filed last December, awaits a decision in a federal district court. We will escalate this to the 9th Circuit and to the Supreme Court of the United States, if we need to. Thanks to your support, we can work to end mandates through the legal system - and seek the most durable and strong protection for vaccine choice - judgments.
In the meantime, we can all do something...
Help Us Overcome Censorship to Make Vaccination Voluntary Again!
Social media, web browser firewalls, and email platforms have censored our communications around the petition! We are having a hard time reaching you!
We need more signatures to Make Vaccination Voluntary Again!
If you signed, thank you and please continue to share the petition! If you haven’t signed, it’s not too late for your voice to count.
The Mayer Medical Liberty Moment at Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley, October 2025
In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.
Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ Digital Communism, and 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”
Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.
In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)
Get factsinated: Thehighwire. Com . The movie : “the inconvenient study “
Oct 2025
Can't say this often enough!
Wish the whole damn concept of vaccines would go the way of bloodletting, it is just as ridiculous and dangerous!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.