Originally published at freenowfoundation.org

California parents didn’t think vaccination law could get any worse in California. California already has the most strict school vaccination law in the country. In my October Mayer Medical Liberty Moment delivered at Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley (below), I lay it out in a few minutes.

De Facto Mandate for 30 Shots

Newsom’s designed-to-fail medical exemption scheme -- enacted in 2019 -- means that the Department of Public Health denies all valid medical exemptions. This creates a de facto mandate for more than 30 doses of vaccines just to attend K-12 school.

New California-only Vaccination Schedule

In September 2025, Newsom signed into law AB144 which creates a California-only vaccination schedule, not just diverging from the CDC, but cutting out their future guidance entirely. The new law also cuts out the legislature.

CA Department of Public Health Now in Charge of Schedule & Enforcement

Now in addition to enforcing a vaccine mandate, California’s Department of Public Health also dictates the vaccination schedule in the state. This new law makes California the ONLY state in the country with both a de facto mandate and its own state vaccination schedule.

Cuts Out Parental Participation

Prior to AB144 being signed into law, citizens could submit public comment to the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee (ACIP), and we could participate in legislative actions involving vaccines. As much as the public was ignored, there was at least a formal avenue for participation. This new law completely cuts out the public voice and influence from all vaccine decision-making in the state, which is yet another violation of due process for California’s citizens.

COVID Shots on California Schedule, but No Longer Recommended by CDC

COVID shots remain on the California-recommended schedule, even though they have been removed from CDC’s recommended schedule. COVID shots are currently not required for K-12 school, but the Department of Public Health could change that on a whim.

California is now a Department of Public Health vaccine dictatorship.

Fifty Years of Choice with No Public Health Crisis, Not Even Measles

From the early 1960s through 2015, California had a soft mandate. Parents could exercise a medical or personal belief exemption for their child. Exemptions were not widely used, but they were used wisely by parents who feared vaccination could cause harm to their children. In 2015 there was no public health crisis that necessitated changing from a soft mandate to today’s hard mandate.

Even the 2014 measles cases in Disneyland used as a pretense to start changing California’s vaccination law in 2015 were within normal bounds for an infection classified as eliminated.

The U.S. has about 4.2% of the world’s population, and has average vaccination rates for measles compared to other countries, so we should have about 4.2% of the global measles cases. However, only 0.06% of the world cases of measles appear in the U.S.. In other words, the U.S. is doing 70 times better than expected with measles. Thousands of cases would be akin to a rounding error.

California had a soft mandate from 1961 through 2015 -- more than fifty years -- without issue. Clearly, we would be fine going back to voluntary vaccination.

What Can We Do in Court? Free Now Foundation Already Did It!

Free Now Foundation’s due process lawsuit to end mandates, filed last December, awaits a decision in a federal district court. We will escalate this to the 9th Circuit and to the Supreme Court of the United States, if we need to. Thanks to your support, we can work to end mandates through the legal system - and seek the most durable and strong protection for vaccine choice - judgments.

In the meantime, we can all do something...

The Mayer Medical Liberty Moment at Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley, October 2025

In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ Digital Communism, and 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)