In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Dr. Ken Ruettgers, Super Bowl champion and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer demonstrates that picking up a football and running it down the field is not limited to sports. It’s a lifelong skillset. Ken Ruettgers is a lifetime team player who sees when a leader needs to step up, pick up the ball and run it down the field. He does it, again and again, in service of those who need him.



Ruettgers started a charity to coach ex-football players, and later earned a doctorate in sociology. Then, he exploded onto the national medical freedom, justice and advocacy scene. Vaccine-injury aware since his daughter had a serious reaction to a routine shot as an infant, many years later, his wife felt forced into getting a COVID shot, experiencing serious and permanent health consequences. Both experiences forced him to question everything he thought he knew about medicine and authority.



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About The Alix Mayer Show

On the weekly Alix Mayer Show -- airing Wednesdays -- Alix interviews top thought leaders on issues of medical freedom, and specifically seeks their commentary and solutions to the mandates imposed on California’s schoolchildren.

Please write us at team@freenowfoundation.org with feedback and your suggestions for guests.

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In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

She is host of weekly The Alix Mayer Show, focused on issues of medical freedom and health politics, interviewing thought leaders and elevating voices of the vaccine-injured. She delivers The California Medical Freedom Report at Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley, Standing Free, and at other regular speaking events.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ REAL ID: Weaponized Architecture; 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)