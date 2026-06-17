Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Quatervois's avatar
Quatervois
3d

DARPA (The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) is now admitting that they developed the MODERNA C19 vaccine.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Tom Karnes's avatar
Tom Karnes
3d

Inept, not even close, they know exactly what they are doing

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alix Mayer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture