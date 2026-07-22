Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
5d

In Pima County they paid employees overtime to spy on businesses and report mask compliance. If any business did not become a mask tyrant, it was listed on a website that Pima County created to shame the business.

Even though that would probably attract more people, the fact that the County did all this is astounding.

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Lauren Hattem's avatar
Lauren Hattem
5d

Free country? Freedom of religion? Separation of church and state? He is the one who should be suing. We had no “law” during Covid or ever that say we had to wear masks or no work or exercise. Yet people lost their jobs their medical licenses. Obviously the Democrats were communists then. This country belongs to the God loving people who are citizens here. The constitution is all we need to know. I hope he makes millions for his congregation

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