Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
4d

Until we realize this, they'll keep having power to hype things like measles to get their toxic treatments in us.

https://barn0346.substack.com/p/we-are-miseducated-about-our-bodies?utm_campaign=posts-open-in-app&triedRedirect=true

Reply
Share
1 reply
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
4d

On that note, guess what drives facial and body paralysis...

Dr. Ardis Exposes the Influenza (Flu) Shot Fraud - If You Take IT YOU Are a Lab Rat: https://old.bitchute.com/video/QTb1GfWVy4fm [11mins]

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alix Mayer
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alix Mayer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture