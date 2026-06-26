Drawing on CDC data, historical records, media coverage, vaccine safety studies, and interviews with families at the center of the West Texas measles outbreak, Alix examines the timing of major measles headlines alongside pivotal moments in the political rise of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

From the Disneyland measles outbreak that led to California's SB277 vaccine mandate law, to the recent outbreaks in Texas that dominated national headlines, Alix explores the connections between public health narratives, legislative action, media campaigns, and vaccine policy.



She also investigates the history of measles before the vaccine era, concerns about vaccine safety and waning immunity, the deaths of two children in West Texas, the role of hospital protocols, and why she believes the measles story may be far more complicated than the public has been told.

WATCH NOW!

VISIT OUR SPONSOR

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists.

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper assets exposure, you need gold. Physical gold. Call the trusted team at Mish International. In business for 63 years. Call 650-324-9110. Tell them Alix sent you.

Listen and Subscribe

YouTube

Apple

Spotify

About The Alix Mayer Show

On the weekly Alix Mayer Show -- airing Wednesdays -- Alix interviews top thought leaders on issues of medical freedom, and specifically seeks their commentary and solutions to the mandates imposed on California’s schoolchildren.

Please write us at team@freenowfoundation.org with feedback and your suggestions for guests.

WATCH NOW!

In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

She is host of weekly The Alix Mayer Show, focused on issues of medical freedom and health politics, interviewing thought leaders and elevating voices of the vaccine-injured. She delivers The California Medical Freedom Report at Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley, Standing Free, and at other regular speaking events.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ REAL ID: Weaponized Architecture; 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)