This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a dramatic revision of its recommended childhood vaccine schedule, removing recommendations for vaccine-targeted infections by about one-third – from vaccines for 17 infections down to 11.

Since vaccines typically require multiple doses, the dose reduction is even more dramatic – cutting vaccine doses in half. In early 2025, the CDC-recommended schedule included about 90 doses by age 18, compared to about 44 doses under the new guidelines.

California Locked to CDC’s Old Schedule

California, on the other hand, passed legislation in 2025 (AB144) locking our recommended children’s vaccine schedule to the CDC’s January 2025 schedule with 17 vaccines, and about 90 doses. This is now a California-only full vaccination schedule.

A third version of a recommended vaccine schedule is California’s required school vaccine schedule – it is a subset of 10 vaccines with more than 30 doses, as explained below.

Vaccines Moved Down to Doctor-Patient Decision-Making

The change at CDC, directed by a memo from President Donald Trump, marks the most significant overhaul in decades and aims to bring U.S. policy in line with practices in peer nations that administer fewer shots.

Today’s update moves four vaccines down from the highest category, “CDC Recommended” to a lower level, individualized doctor-patient decision-making. Today’s change affects vaccines for influenza, rotavirus, meningococcal disease, and hepatitis A. Including COVID shots and Hepatitis B vaccines – which the CDC moved down in 2025 – a total of six vaccines have been moved out of the “recommended” category.

CDC Finally Aligns with Countries with Lower Vaccination Rates and Better Health Outcomes

The change comes as the CDC finally recognizes that countries with lighter vaccine schedules often boast superior health outcomes compared to the United States.

A pivotal presentation at the December 4-5, 2025, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting by Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg, the new chief of the FDA’s drug division, underscored these disparities. Dr. Hoeg highlighted data showing an inverse relationship between vaccine doses and health outcomes: nations mandating more shots – like CDC’s 2025 recommended vaccine schedule – exhibit higher infant mortality rates. Her analysis, drawing from global datasets, argued that excessive vaccinations may contribute to unintended health burdens without proportional benefits in disease prevention, challenging the “more is better” paradigm.

The U.S. devotes a staggering portion of its GDP (18%) to ongoing illnesses like autoimmune disorders and allergies, which all privately-funded true vaccinated versus unvaccinated studies link to vaccination. Typical higher income nations spend only 10-12% of their GDP on healthcare.

The U.S. also lags in infant mortality. The U.S. ranks 50th globally in infant mortality, behind countries like Japan, Norway, and Sweden. In contrast, nations such as Denmark, Finland, and Iceland, which recommend vaccines against only 10-12 infections (similar to the new U.S. schedule), consistently achieve top rankings with infant mortality rates.

Huge Change That Won’t Affect Access or Insurance Coverage

President Trump celebrated the change on Truth Social, calling the old schedule “ridiculous” and praising the new one as “far more reasonable” for finally aligning America with the rest of the world.

The official statement from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) echoed this, emphasizing an “exhaustive review of the evidence” to harmonize with international consensus while maintaining access to all vaccines.

HHS assured that the revisions won’t affect insurance coverage: under the Affordable Care Act, preventive services including vaccines—whether routinely recommended or not—remain covered without cost-sharing for most plans, ensuring families can still opt for the downgraded shots if advised by their doctor.

Vaccine Maker Liability May Be Back for The Shots That Were Moved Down

The shift may have profound implications for vaccine liability. Vaccines on the CDC’s recommended schedule qualify for protection under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP), funded by a 75 cent tax on each vaccine dose. So-called Vaccine Court is an arduous process for applicants, resulting in half of claims being denied – and it shields manufacturers from lawsuits. The NVICP has paid out more than $5 billion to those injured by vaccines, and to family survivors in the event of vaccine deaths.

By moving vaccines like flu, rotavirus, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, and meningococcal to doctor-patient discretion, they may lose this automatic shield, exposing vaccine makers to potential civil litigation if adverse events occur.

California Remains in the Dark Ages of Vaccination

Amid this national progress, California stands as a glaring outlier, mired in what can only be described as the “Dark Ages of Vaccination.” In January 2025, the state locked its vaccine recommendations to the then-current CDC schedule through Assembly Bill 144, effectively freezing guidance at the pre-overhaul level amid fears of federal politicization under the incoming Trump administration.

California continues to push the outdated 17-infection regimen as its official recommendation, even though federal and international evidence points to the harms outweighing any purported public health benefit.

This decision, made in September 2025 alongside other West Coast states was billed as a safeguard, but now isolates California from global and national advancements, potentially burdening families with unnecessary shots and ignoring superior outcomes in less-vaccinated nations.

Utterly Confusing: The Three Vaccination Schedules - CDC, California’s and California School Mandate

This leaves California citizens in an utterly confusing melée of three different vaccine schedules. The largest schedule – consisting of 17 vaccines and 90 doses – is California’s recommended vaccine schedule, which you will find pushed by pediatricians state-wide.

There are now two subsets of that schedule.

One subset is the CDC’s recommended schedule with 11 vaccines and 44 doses.

The other subset is California’s school schedule, consisting of 10 vaccines and more than 30 doses. This is the schedule your child must have to attend school, yet pediatricians do not help California parents differentiate between this schedule and the larger California-only 90-dose schedule.

Lawsuits, Public Record Act Requests and Federal Pressure to End Mandates and Match Federal Guidance

Free Now Foundation has lawsuits to end vaccine mandates and expand exemptions while we still have mandates.

This month we launch a very comprehensive Public Records Act effort to get responsive records from the Department of Public Health and California’s schools regarding California’s school mandates. We are partnering with Jedd McFatter, author of Fool’s Gold and director of research at Peter Schweizter’s Government Accountability Institute.

We are also working with federal officials to put pressure on California to get in line with new federal vaccine guidelines.

