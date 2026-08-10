Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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Rich's avatar
Rich
2d

Thank you Alix, for your courage and clarity.

If during the Nazi regime, which was run to a large extent by some of the same Big Pharma monsters present today with other names, but the same desired ends, if Hitler announced that he would limit construction of new concentration camps, and raise the age of involuntary incarceration and genocide by a few months, that would be akin to what is being presented by the puppets who pimp for this version of the same death cult.

It is not a coincidence that just last week, a new mRNA death jab was approved for seniors, knowing it would kill and harm. This EO is a crumb given to create hopium while the death cult marches on.

The sheeple voluntarily welcome poison, to be injected into their children and themselves, unable because of lifelong programming and bribes, to see the tragedy they are enabling.

The only recourse is the total destruction of this death cult and each of its criminals.

They are extreme psychopathic cowards. Once they realize they will be held truly accountable for the genocide, facing tribunals, convictions and executions, this death cult will collapse.

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Rich's avatar
Rich
1d

Yes, the death cult writes his script. After the Fauci audition for being THE REAL BAD GUY was done, Trump again said that Warp Speed was the great public health action of our time.

We live in a scripted confusion box, after a while peoples bandwidth is exhausted, and what I call situational amnesia sets in. The criminals spits out a few words, and boom, we forget they are directly responsible for genocide. Hopium sets in, and no consequences happen for those in this intergenerational brutal criminal cartel.

Appreciate your courage and dedication to the real Alix. Thank you.

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