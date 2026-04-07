Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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Michael Kane's avatar
Michael Kane
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In NY Governor Kathy Hochul is pushing to make sure we end up just like California--- decoupling from ACIP & CDC (info and action alert here: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/stop-gov-hochuls-power-grab-over-ny-recommended-vaccine-schedule/

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