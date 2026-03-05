In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Alix sits down with U.S. Senator Ron Johnson to talk about what first made him question the COVID-era narrative— and why he ultimately stepped into the fight over medical freedom, informed choice, and vaccine safety.

WATCH NOW!

Sen. Johnson walks through the early days of the pandemic from a behind-the-scenes vantage point in Washington: the push away from early treatment, the incentives shaping hospital protocols, and the barriers he says still prevent transparency and accountability inside federal health agencies.

The conversation also touches on the evolving childhood vaccine schedule, the politics of state-level mandates (with a focus on California), and why Johnson believes public pressure—and more doctors speaking up—will determine what happens next.

In This Episode

Sen. Johnson’s “first tell” that something was off in the COVID response

Why early treatment options became so controversial

Hospital incentives, protocol-driven care, and what patients experienced during lockdowns

Vaccine injury reporting and why underreporting matters

Behind-the-scenes insights from Johnson’s hearings on mRNA and vaccine safety

California mandates, medical exemptions, and what “blue-state resistance” could look like

What citizens can do right now to support informed choice and transparency

WATCH NOW!

VISIT OUR SPONSOR

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists.

When you need to defend your savings from the state’s monetary system, contact the trusted team at Mish International. In business for 63 years.

Listen and Subscribe

YouTube

Apple

Spotify

About The Alix Mayer Show

On the weekly Alix Mayer Show -- airing Wednesdays -- Alix interviews top thought leaders on issues of medical freedom, and specifically seeks their commentary and solutions to the mandates imposed on California’s schoolchildren.

We hope you enjoy this first episode. Please write us at team@freenowfoundation.org with feedback and your suggestions for guests.

Next week: Veteran investigative reporter, Lara Logan.

WATCH NOW!

In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ Digital Communism, and 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)