Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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WayneBGood
Mar 5

Great first show, and I look forward to Lara Logan!

Interview suggestion: Matthew Cormier has a new peer-reviewed paper:

Vaccine-Induced Viral Reactivation and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

https://www.healthuncensored.com/p/peer-reviewed-and-published-vaccine

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