Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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Medical Freedom San Francisco
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CAF is*always* so insightful and mind blowing …. Incredible that we have such a champion like her in our ranks of freedom fighters. Thanks for this amazing interview, Alix!!!

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