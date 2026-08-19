Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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Adriana Fourcher's avatar
Adriana Fourcher
4h

Thank you for your clear explanation of the executive order.

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Michelle Herman's avatar
Michelle Herman
17h

great to hear there is progress!!!

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