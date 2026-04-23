Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
7d

Strange how blue states are supporting Big Pharma (or you could say big corporations) and government tyranny. They are supposed to be anti-corporation and against tyranny.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Susan Longstreth Maroto's avatar
Susan Longstreth Maroto
7d

I was aware of some of the factors mentioned in this article, but completely unaware of others

The speed between first “case” and introduction of the bill is striking

I was just having a talk yesterday with someone I know who is very worried about measles and kids who have died from them.

This person is possessed of the rare ability to hear opposing point of view.

I was able to tell about Pierre Korys breakdown of one of the measles deaths early on in Texas - he reviewed something like 800+ pages of medical records before writing up his assessment - and how the death was actually due to a medical error

A child developed a condition, I believe it was pneumonia, after measles. It is apparently not uncommon for a secondary infection to appear post measles.

The hospital administered the wrong antibiotics, the child deteriorated.

The hospital caught their own mistake, and ordered the correct antibiotic.

For reasons that are completely unclear, unclarified, there was a 12 hour delay in administering the correct anabiotic, during which time the child died.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mvEuMMAafF8&t=1567s&pp=ygUVYW4gaW5jb252ZW5pZW50IHN0dWR5

This is the documentary for anyone who is on the fence, uncertain, or otherwise conflicted to watch.

Even if you poke holes into some of what the documentary presents, you can’t get around the fact that there is recording of the Dr. who conducted the study saying

“I know I agreed to release the results, no matter what. But I’m not going to do it. It would be career suicide. And I don’t want them to do to me what they did to Peter McCullough and Robert Malone. “

Even if someone who is new to the party of being skeptical only gets out of the documentary that there is unconcealed rampant aggressive bullying going on within the medical establishment such that a doctor is fearful of publishing the results of a study that he himself says, had no flaws and could not have been made better due to fear of retaliation… that Should be enough to make people sit up and take notice or question what is going on.

I also always like to make sure that people are aware that more than 50% of the funding for the major news media outlets comes from the pharmaceutical industry.

A lot of people comprehend that that funding source inherently changes the bias and content of the reports that a given news outlet shared with the public.

Also, Monday April 27 is the People Vs Poison rally in D.C.

https://thepeoplevspoison.org/

If you can’t attend in person, I will share a link closer to the time and you can attend via the simulcast that I and cohost Liam Gallegos will be doing.

You will be able to enter your questions and comments in the chat and we will do our best to address as many as we can.

We are getting traction! Things are happening very quickly now that RFK is in office and I hope we can sustain the momentum. 😁🙏

Reply
Share
4 replies by Alix Mayer and others
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alix Mayer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture