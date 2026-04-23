I’ve spent at least 10 years fighting for parental rights and medical freedom.

When bills are introduced to remove vaccine rights, I’ve had the surreal experience of watching them rapidly become law.

I decided to do some research to confirm or dispel my theory that vaccine bills move at a supernatural pace. What was revealed is shocking.

My research also confirmed that blue states differ dramatically from red states.

The timing of so-called measles outbreaks and the speed of vaccine bills in blue states is suspicious at best. These aren’t organic public-health responses—they look like manufactured crises to gin up public consent to strip parents of choice.

Vaccine Bills to Laws: Supernatural Speed

Look at the timelines.

In California’s 2014–2015 Disneyland event, the first rash onset was December 28, 2014; SB 277 (eliminating non-medical exemptions) was introduced just 53 days later.

In Washington’s 2018–2019 Clark County “outbreak,” the index case rash was December 30, 2018; HB 1638 hit the legislature in 26 days.

Even California’s 2025–2026 Shasta cluster saw AB 2651 introduced in roughly 21–28 days.

Average from first case to bill introduction across these blue-state events? About 35 days.

Once introduced, the bills moved fast too.

California’s SB 277 went from introduction to Governor Brown’s desk in 131 days — almost twice as fast as the normal California bill that becomes law.

Washington’s HB 1638 took 105 days.

New York’s 2019 religious-exemption repeal took 133 days.

On average, these freedom-crushing measures became law in just 123 days.

Meanwhile, Red States Do Nothing or Protect Medical Freedom More

Red states tell a different story.

South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Arizona, and Florida saw hundreds of cases in 2025–2026—far more than blue states—yet Republican legislatures did not tighten rules.

Idaho’s 2025 medical freedom law disallows medical mandates of any kind.

No red state has copied the blue-state playbook during outbreaks.

The partisan divide is glaring.

High State Measles Vaccination Does Not Mean Lowest Cases

State vaccination rates show only a weak inverse correlation with cases. High-vax blue states still had outbreaks; low-vax red states with recent surges didn’t rush to mandate more shots.

The data simply doesn’t support the “low vax = more measles” panic narrative used to justify mandates.

Were the Cases Natural …or Even Real?

Even more troubling: credible suspicions that some outbreaks were exaggerated or faked. A whistleblower detailed in J.B. Handley’s Substack exposé claims the entire 2018–2019 Oregon/Washington event was manufactured by public-health officials to justify HB 1638.

During New York’s 2018–2019 Brooklyn outbreak, rumors swirled about casting calls seeking immunocompromised children for media coverage—raising questions about whether vulnerable kids were being used as props to stoke fear.

In 2025, West Texas had a measles outbreak that didn’t act like the Brady Bunch nothingburger measles of yesteryear. Adults who had been vaccinated for measles were getting very ill. Children were extremely sick– some described by doctors as looking like they were on their deathbeds.

Genetic analysis performed by Dr. James Lyons-Weiler of IPAK, commissioned by Free Now Foundation, showed that genome of the Texas cases in 2024 had some unexpected genetics and mutations. The CDC has stone-walled Dr. Lyons-Weiler – refusing to release the 2025 Texas case genetic sequencing to this day, despite pushing from HHS Secretary Kennedy and Senator Ron Johnson.

The end of the West Texas scare? Right after Secretary Kennedy was forced to utter a phrase in support of the MMR vaccine. Was this outbreak– which began right before Kennedy was sworn into office as Secretary of HHS– for political purposes?

(Watch my popular measles presentation for a full deconstruction of the West Texas cases and outcomes.)

Waking Up to the Measles Con

Official sources remain silent, but the pattern fits: amplify the crisis, pass the bill, erode parental rights.

As a mom and activist, I refuse to accept that parental choice must be sacrificed for “community immunity” that the data doesn’t even prove is at risk.

Blue-state politicians exploit fear and timing.

Red states protect freedom even amid cases.

Parents deserve the truth and are seeing through the contrived narratives to manufacture legislator and public consent to removal of rights. We are increasingly suspicious of rushed laws.

Legislators need to know we have woken up to the con.

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In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

She is host of weekly The Alix Mayer Show, focused on issues of medical freedom and health politics, interviewing thought leaders and elevating voices of the vaccine-injured. She delivers The California Medical Freedom Report at Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley, Standing Free, and at other regular speaking events.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ REAL ID: Weaponized Architecture; 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)