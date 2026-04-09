In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Alix sits down with Silicon Valley legend Steve Kirsch—co-inventor of the optical mouse, successful tech entrepreneur, and fearless Substack investigator—to uncover what the official data actually reveals about the COVID vaccines.

WATCH NOW!

From building early email systems as a teen to launching major companies, Kirsch’s razor-sharp analytical mind turned to public health when the pandemic hit. What he discovered in VAERS, international mortality records, all-cause death statistics, and fixed-cohort data left him stunned—and determined to speak out, no matter the cost.



Kirsch breaks down the red-flag moments: massive death safety signals in VAERS that the CDC allegedly ignored from day one, dose-dependent spikes in mortality (with deaths tracking vaccine rollouts weeks later), Czech Republic records showing vaccinated groups with higher all-cause mortality than the unvaccinated, surveys estimating hundreds of thousands of vaccine-related deaths in the U.S. alone, and the shocking lack of proper safety studies that should have been done.

He also opens up about the brutal backlash: deplatforming, attacks from peers and institutions, and the personal price of challenging the dominant narrative.

In this episode, we cover:

Steve Kirsch’s remarkable Silicon Valley journey and groundbreaking innovations

The personal turning point that made him question the COVID vaccine narrative

His deep-dive analysis of VAERS death reports and why the safety signals were impossible to miss

Bombshell findings from Czech data, UK ONS, and international mortality records showing higher deaths in vaccinated groups

All-cause mortality spikes, dose dependency, and statistical evidence he says proves causality

Why critical safety studies were never properly conducted—and what that means

The intense professional and personal consequences of going against the mainstream

How his Substack became one of the most important independent platforms exposing the data

What he believes is really at stake in the fight for transparency and truth in public health

WATCH NOW!

VISIT OUR SPONSOR

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists.

When you need to defend your savings from the state’s monetary system, contact the trusted team at Mish International. In business for 63 years.

Listen and Subscribe

YouTube

Apple

Spotify

About The Alix Mayer Show

On the weekly Alix Mayer Show -- airing Wednesdays -- Alix interviews top thought leaders on issues of medical freedom, and specifically seeks their commentary and solutions to the mandates imposed on California’s schoolchildren.

We hope you enjoy this first episode. Please write us at team@freenowfoundation.org with feedback and your suggestions for guests.

Next week: Veteran investigative reporter, Lara Logan.

WATCH NOW!

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Board Chair, President and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California. A retired workaholic, Ms. Mayer loves advancing the cause of medical freedom through education and legal work.

She is host of weekly The Alix Mayer Show, focused on issues of medical freedom and health politics, interviewing thought leaders and elevating voices of the vaccine-injured. She delivers The California Medical Freedom Report at Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley, Standing Free, and at other regular speaking events.

Ms. Mayer is an in-demand speaker, and her lively presentations on 1/ The Legal Howdunnit of COVID, 2/ REAL ID: Weaponized Architecture; 3/ ABV: Anything But Vaccines; and 4/ The Measles Manipulation of RFK Jr. have earned her recognition and accolades. “I know women in VP positions who do not hold a candle to this woman’s sunlight,” stated a commenter on a recent interview with Mike Adams, “She gives me hope that humanity still lives.”

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California, helping raise in excess of $5M, and served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee, raising hundreds of thousands for the campaign.

In 2022, she won the Golden Bear Award and a presentation she gave to Dr. Mercola was named a “Best of” interview. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)