Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
3d

Great interview. I learned something about Kirsch history and his 12 year old days, UCLA, and creating ARPANET email for the professors. I lived real close to ATARI, and would sneak through the fence to buy candy and games from their little commissary as my group of little rascals rode to Vallco Park Mall to hit up the arcarde circa 81'-82'. I wonder who gave Steve his "in" to UCLA? Was his dad a professor? We still had ARPANET at Chico State between 90'-92' I believe?

Reply
Share
3 replies by Alix Mayer and others
WayneBGood's avatar
WayneBGood
3d

It's important to sign the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation Petition to Repeal the 1986 Vaccine Injury Law.

Restore accountability and justice for vaccine-injured Americans.

https://www.vacsafety.org/petition-repeal-1986-law/

After you sign, send this link to your family and friends!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alix Mayer
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alix Mayer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture