Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

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Ridgeline O’Day's avatar
Ridgeline O’Day
3d

Despite the good news of the Flu shot being optional now…

STILL In the Military:

THERE’S BEEN NO TANGIBLE POLICY CHANGE REGARDING RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS FOR VACCINES.

Many exemption requests are under the same premises used in COVID requests which SECWAR said, “should have been approved.”

It stands to follow that we would update and enforce the policy on this. Rhetoric is one thing, apologies are another, it’s policy change that actually matters and conveys genuine sincerity.

Trust is through the floor.

Retention is through the floor.

Recruiting is through the floor.

Manning is through the floor.

90,000 left the service to avoid the mandate.

8,700 seeking religious exemptions were kicked out with boilerplate denials.

All in the name of, “readiness.”

That’s more losses than Vietnam, The Gulf War, and The War on Terror put together.

https://next.frame.io/share/39dae37e-5efb-4ef4-905c-ea10ba324d74/view/7fe80ab1-4d2d-4271-8b3c-09a45fac6375

All while parading around waving banners and touting “diversity, equity, inclusion, and access” of all things.

At what point does it become mockery?

Admiral Rachel Levine a father of two dressed as a woman was at the helm of medical public policy during this time and also was voted as USA Today’s “Woman of the Year” for 2022. He is a pediatrician (doctor for children) as a father of two, dressed as a woman in uniform and calling shots during COVID.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rachel_Levine

When we depart from Truth, it leads to chaos, confusion, awkwardness, corruption, delusion, perversion, and death.

PHYSICAL AND SPIRITUAL READINESS IS THROUGH THE FLOOR.

…and NO ONE trusts medical.

Their credibility is shot.

There’s also no accountability, and no liability. Members are falling out left and right with medical issues. (See below)

STILL boilerplate denials for religious exemption requests for other vaccines. Trampling religious freedom after all we just went through.

It’s all gaslighting. It’s pathetic and it’s an indictment on how far we’ve fallen.

Just the other day a 39-year old service member and father of two fell dead walking into work from his car. Cardiac arrest. One of many devastating examples. All hush hush but EVERYONE SEES and KNOWS.

There is no hiding it anymore.

RESTORE RELIGIOUS FREEDOM AND RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS FOR VACCINES IN THE MILITARY.

Make them ALL optional. Stop forcing ANY on service members.

Do that and you may see some restoration of trust.

Please make it stop.

The Commander in Chief called them all poison. Every. Single. One. [see X link below]

Was that a gimmick? A psyop? What is happening? WHY WOULD THE COMMANDER IN CHIEF STILL SUBJECT SERVICE MEMBERS TO FORCED INJECTIONS THAT HE CALLED POISON, “EVERY SINGLE ONE”?

https://x.com/ttavofficial/status/1965124740634603907

👇

https://www.malone.news/p/dmed-and-cdc-covid-data-scandals?open=false

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Stephen Dedalus's avatar
Stephen Dedalus
2d

The Justice Department, Civil Rights Division should also simultaneously sue these states for 14th Amendment violations for deprivation of liberty without due process of law. In any case, these inevitable wins against state governments and school districts must also be applied to private medical practices discriminating against patients who choose to not vaccinate.

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