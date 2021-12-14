Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

Home
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter

I research issues of medical freedom.

People

Alix Mayer

@alixmayer
Alix Mayer's avatar
I was vaccine disabled and brain damaged in the 1990s. I'm a self-taught subject matter expert on vaccines and the immune system.
© 2025 Alix Mayer
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture