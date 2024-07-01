Alix Mayer Medical Freedom Newsletter
Beating Vaccine Mandates in California: 6 Practical Solutions; Holiday Gala Reminder
We must change the sorry state of medical freedom in California
Nov 25
•
Alix Mayer
Join Me & Lara Logan for a Holiday Gala to Help Parents Call the Shots Again in California, and Beyond
Also featuring: Steve Kirsch, Attorney Nicole Pearson, Dr. Jeff Barke, Laura Sextro and Liberty's Songbird, Camille Harris
Nov 24
•
Alix Mayer
Newsom Creates Public Health Department Vaccine Dictatorship to "Trump-Proof" California
Petition Newsom & 8 Public Officials to Make Vaccination Voluntary Again
Nov 8
•
Alix Mayer
September 2025
A Magical COVID Shot That Prevents 90% of All Deaths
Will the lies told about COVID shots in June's ACIP meeting be used in the September meeting?
Sep 18
•
Alix Mayer
The Infection Caper of 2025
And how measles was used to manipulate a statement out of RFK Jr.
Sep 10
•
Alix Mayer
July 2025
50% of Chronic Lyme is Likely Vaccine Injury
My letter to long-time chronic Lyme advocate, Senator Richard Blumenthal
Jul 24
•
Alix Mayer
Real ID + Palantir + DHS: A Threat to Freedom
Real ID holders gave DHS consent to use verified identity, biometrics
Jul 9
•
Alix Mayer
March 2025
Epoch TV: From Disabled to Thriving
And my thoughts on vaccine safety and the coming technocracy
Mar 26
•
Alix Mayer
February 2025
Senate Hearings without Listening
How to bifurcate the vaccine conversation, once and for all
Feb 4
•
Alix Mayer
July 2024
Dr. Wakefield on Protocol 7
A behind-the-scenes look at this critically-acclaimed true crime film
Jul 1, 2024
•
Alix Mayer
June 2024
Will Dems Pull Biden?
Listen in to a great discussion, hosted by Brian O'Shea
Jun 30, 2024
•
Alix Mayer
March 2024
If 9/11 & COVID Had a Baby, What Would It Be?
The third war on "terror" brings a left turn
Mar 7, 2024
•
Alix Mayer
